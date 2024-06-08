Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 1,110,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,782. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

