Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $29.86.
About Geely Automobile
