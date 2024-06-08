Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $43.69. 896,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

