GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Trading 22.7% Higher

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Free Report) traded up 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 385,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 185,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Stock Up 22.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

