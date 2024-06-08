Galileo PTC Ltd Has $789.54 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Galileo PTC Ltd trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,782,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,425,657 shares during the period. NU makes up about 33.9% of Galileo PTC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Galileo PTC Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $789,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University raised its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 24,440,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,671,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

