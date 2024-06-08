FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Organovo Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Organovo in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Organovo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Organovo’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

