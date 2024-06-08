FY2024 EPS Estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 692,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.