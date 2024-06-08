FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.49

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.84. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 73,877 shares changing hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

