Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 484,998 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

