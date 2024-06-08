Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,310. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

