Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,310. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.