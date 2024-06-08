Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 747 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

