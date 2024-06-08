Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

