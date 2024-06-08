Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Zuora stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,483. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

