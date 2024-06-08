Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $32.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTRE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTRE

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000.

Fortrea Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -19.07.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.