Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as 4.94 and last traded at 4.92. 33,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.35.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

