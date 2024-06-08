Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.45

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.45 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 88.70 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 843,780 shares changing hands.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.57 million, a PE ratio of -4,465.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,832.93). In other Foresight Solar news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,016.10 ($12,832.93). Also, insider Alex Ohlsson bought 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($111,467.01). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,652 shares of company stock worth $10,704,111. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

