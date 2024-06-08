Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.32. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.