Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of FOM opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.32. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.55.
Foran Mining Company Profile
