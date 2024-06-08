Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.73. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 273,728 shares.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$263.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.07. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of C$103.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.6294643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

