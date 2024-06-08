Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 4.0 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 728,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,530. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

