Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

