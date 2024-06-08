Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $437.52

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.52 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.87). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.87), with a volume of 31,364 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Focusrite

Focusrite Stock Up 2.0 %

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.51. The firm has a market cap of £227.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Focusrite news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol bought 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,797.82). In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol bought 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,797.82). Also, insider Sally McKone purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £20,148 ($25,814.22). Corporate insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.