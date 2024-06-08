F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
FMOO stock remained flat at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. F&M Bancorp has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
About F&M Bancorp
