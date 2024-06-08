FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 52,200 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,296,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,368.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin bought 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper comprises about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 7.53% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPAY

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.