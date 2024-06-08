First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 1.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 26,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 12,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
