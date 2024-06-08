First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 1.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 26,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 12,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

