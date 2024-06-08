First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.