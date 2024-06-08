Financial Survey: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) versus Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Entergy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 17.75% 10.20% 2.36% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.96 billion 1.94 $2.36 billion $9.97 10.88 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Entergy and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entergy and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 2 9 0 2.67 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.