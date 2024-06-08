Financial Comparison: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 17.90 -$1.16 million N/A N/A NOVONIX $8.06 million 28.97 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and NOVONIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOVONIX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOVONIX has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given NOVONIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -320.17% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NOVONIX beats Manhattan Scientifics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

