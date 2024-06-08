Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($49.52) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($49.65). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($49.52), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.
Fidessa group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,865 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.
About Fidessa group
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
