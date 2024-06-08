Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to $232.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $236.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.94. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

