FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
FCF International Quality ETF Price Performance
TTAI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. FCF International Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $29.03.
About FCF International Quality ETF
