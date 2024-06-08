Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

FICO opened at $1,310.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.