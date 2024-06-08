Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FICO traded down $19.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $756.11 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.