EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.10 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

