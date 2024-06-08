Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,689. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

