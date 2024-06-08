Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 28200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

