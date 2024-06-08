Evercore ISI Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $90.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.7 %

FWONK opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

