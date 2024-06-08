Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 14.1%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 28,267,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 5,281,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 70.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a market capitalization of £108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.68.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.