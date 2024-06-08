ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

