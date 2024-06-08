ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.