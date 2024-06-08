Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,587 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 256,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.14. 4,018,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

