Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 423,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Garmin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.26. 324,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,963. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.