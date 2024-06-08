Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 73,586 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,586 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.87% of Lazard worth $73,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $47,063,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.25. 518,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,893 shares of company stock worth $9,419,338. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.