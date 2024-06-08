Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,736 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

