Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,800 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 50.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,740.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock worth $6,418,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $55.57. 1,238,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.