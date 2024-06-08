Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

