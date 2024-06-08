Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 232,600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 250.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $64,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after buying an additional 343,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 589,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,708,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,755. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $646,983 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.