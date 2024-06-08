Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,074 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.53. 698,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $203.35 and a 12 month high of $259.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

