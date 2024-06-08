Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.54% of Owens & Minor worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. 492,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

