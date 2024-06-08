Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $68.44 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,862 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $68,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

