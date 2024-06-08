Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $57.81 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $57,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of APD traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $279.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.