Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CB traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.22. 1,523,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.